My First Gingerbread House!

Our local library is holding its second annual gingerbread house contest. It's a virtual event, so it's something my broken immune system and I can safely participate in within the community. I have never used their online contest portal system before and it's been kind of confusing on that end, but I made my first gingerbread house!



Chris saw an ad for the contest and suggested I try it, since it would be something interesting and new for me to do. I built him the Grogu kit at Halloween but I'd never made a gingerbread house before. The Grogu kit didn't really involve any design or anything, it came with specifc icings and candies you were supposed to use and so on, so this was a pretty different experience. I decided to go with a fairly realistic style (for a gingerbread house) and try to make it look like a log cabin.