Snowy Branches by princessicajessica
Snowy Branches

Before the year ends I'm trying to fill the gaps in my 2023 calendar where I took photos but didn't upload them.

The snowy branches of an evergreen... Just something I found beauty in that day :)
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Jessica Eby

