Gateway to Muskoka Lakes by princessicajessica
Photo 330

Gateway to Muskoka Lakes

I didn't know the town of Gravenhurst had this gateway arch (I'm not sure what to properly call it), but since one of my first photos here on 365 was of a similar gateway arch in North Bay, I thought it would be fun to share this one too.

If you didn't see the North Bay arch, it's here:
https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2022-01-02
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

