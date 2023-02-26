Sign up
Photo 330
Gateway to Muskoka Lakes
I didn't know the town of Gravenhurst had this gateway arch (I'm not sure what to properly call it), but since one of my first photos here on 365 was of a similar gateway arch in North Bay, I thought it would be fun to share this one too.
If you didn't see the North Bay arch, it's here:
https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2022-01-02
26th February 2023
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
463
photos
17
followers
16
following
126% complete
456
457
458
459
460
461
462
463
