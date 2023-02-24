Stitched With Love...

Before the year ends I'm trying to fill the gaps in my 2023 calendar where I took photos but didn't upload them.



This is a close-up intended to show the texture of the stitches in a cross-stitched quilt square I made. It has since been sent to Australia where it will eventually become part of a quilt for an Aussie (or NZ) child who has a lifelong or life-limiting illness. Usually such squares that I make end up with kids in Aus or in the UK. They are normally made for specific children with patterns chosen based on their interests, but some-- like this one-- are held by the organization for a time and either used to make emergency quilts for kids who can't wait for a custom one, or to fill gaps if a custom square fails to arrive by its deadline/sitting who's committed to making a custom square has to drop out of the project/etc.