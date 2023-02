Jamaican Patty Day

23 February is Jamaican Patty Day in Toronto. Chris had an unexpected day off because of the storm closures; he managed to find a local place that makes vegetarian patties and got us patties for lunch, which was pretty exciting! Normally the patty dough contains beef suet so even the ones with veg filling are generally not vegetarian. That's Christopher's beef Jamaican patty on the left and my vegetarian one on the right.