298 / 365
Out for a Stroll
Another zoomed in animal picture.
While all of the people were hurrying to hunker down for a winter storm, this goose was out for a stroll! Actually, she and her mate seemed slightly perturbed, I hope they found a cozy place to huddle up and ride it out.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
wildlife
animal
goose
canada goose
urban wildlife
