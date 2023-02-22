Previous
Next
Out for a Stroll by princessicajessica
298 / 365

Out for a Stroll

Another zoomed in animal picture.

While all of the people were hurrying to hunker down for a winter storm, this goose was out for a stroll! Actually, she and her mate seemed slightly perturbed, I hope they found a cozy place to huddle up and ride it out.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise