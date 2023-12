Modern Succulent Mural

Before the year ends I'm trying to fill the gaps in my 2023 calendar where I took photos but didn't upload them.



This mural is located in an alley in downtown Kitchener, but it's visible from the main street (King). I like the pink colour the artist choose for the background! The mural is painted over several panels, and unfortunately it looks like they were coming apart when I took this picture. I think they've been repaired now!