Previous
Taking the Dogs for a Skate by princessicajessica
Photo 492

Taking the Dogs for a Skate

Just a shot from a local park this evening. There were lots of people out walking their dogs, but this guy took his for a skate instead!
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise