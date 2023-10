Joel Stone Lighthouse

This is a cute little lighthouse on the St. Lawrence river, in the 1000 Islands district. It's named after the founder of the town where it's located (Gananoque). We haven't really been able to establish whether or not the light is still operational, but I kind of hope so because we saw various kinds of boats go by while we were there (a sailboat, a motorboat, a barge, and a triple-decked Mississippi Paddlewheeler used for dinner and sightseeing cruises)!