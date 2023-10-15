Foggy View of the 1000 Islands

We went way up to the top of an observation tower on one the 1000 Islands (Hill Island). It wasn't a great day for it-- foggy and drizzly-- but sometimes you just have to take the opportunities that present themselves!



The "1000 Islands" is actually a group of 1864 islands within an 80km stretch of the St. Lawrence River. Some of the islands are over 100 square kilometres, but some are very very tiny. The official requirement for an island to count amongst the "1000" is that it have one square foot of land above water level year-round, and support two living trees.