Previous
Photo 576
Canadian Gateway to the Thousand Islands
Over the past couple of years here on 365, I have paused a couple of "Gateways" around Ontario, so I figured I may as well add this one to the set! Gananoque (pronounced Ga-nuh-NAW-kway) is the "Canadian Gateway to the Thousand Islands."
If you're interested to see the others,
North Bay is the Gateway of the North:
https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2022-01-02
Gravenhurst is the Gateway to Muskoka Lakes:
https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2023-02-26
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Dave
ace
Nice image! I've never been up there, will have to make the trip someday.
October 17th, 2023
