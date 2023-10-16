Previous
Canadian Gateway to the Thousand Islands

Over the past couple of years here on 365, I have paused a couple of "Gateways" around Ontario, so I figured I may as well add this one to the set! Gananoque (pronounced Ga-nuh-NAW-kway) is the "Canadian Gateway to the Thousand Islands."



If you're interested to see the others,

North Bay is the Gateway of the North:
https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2022-01-02

Gravenhurst is the Gateway to Muskoka Lakes:
https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2023-02-26
