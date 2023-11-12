Sign up
Photo 603
Winterberry Holly
I saw a lot of Winterberry Holly along a roadside. It does stand out once the leaves have fallen and you see clusters of colourful berries amongst all the bare branches as you drive down country roads!
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
0
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
604
photos
23
followers
21
following
165% complete
597
598
599
600
601
602
603
604
Tags
nature
,
branches
,
autumn
,
plants
,
berries
,
holly
,
roadside
,
winterberry
,
wayside
