Previous
Next
Winterberry Holly by princessicajessica
Photo 603

Winterberry Holly

I saw a lot of Winterberry Holly along a roadside. It does stand out once the leaves have fallen and you see clusters of colourful berries amongst all the bare branches as you drive down country roads!
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
165% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise