Photo 680
Helping Hand
This mural in Hamilton's Hess Village area is called Helping Hand; it was painted by artist Alexander Bacon in 2019.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
hand
,
mural
,
art
,
butterfly
,
street art
,
public art
,
street-art-11
