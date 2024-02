Hespeler Graffiti

The word above the bird face is Hespeler, which is the name of the part of town where I grew up. The alley where I took this picture is just down the street from the church where Chris and I got married, and some of our wedding photos were done in the alley. Of course, the art was different back then. I have seen other wedding photos taken in this alley too, so I guess it must be popular with the wedding photographers in this area!