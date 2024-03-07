Sign up
Photo 733
Fries and Ketchup
The original challenge post for the Mundane Tomato challenge listed ketchup as a possibility, and we just happen to have a ketchup lover in this house... I often steal a ketchup fry when he's eating them, but rarely want more than a taste, myself!
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
8th March 2024 3:33am
Tags
food
,
ketchup
,
chips
,
fries
,
french fries
,
mundane-tomato
