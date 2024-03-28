First Flowers of Spring

With the unusually mild winter/early spring this year, we've got some tiny flowers open! The tulips and irises in our garden have shoots up, but the violets that grow where they will have actual flowers!



I took this photo using my macro lens (Which is notoriously difficult regarding focus), lying on my stomach in our front lawn. I probably looked crazy to people passing by on our relatively busy street... but what can you do? The worst part was that I got muddy as the ground was not as dry as I thought, and I didn't even end up loving my photos! This was the one I disliked least, and the photo op I was expecting in the evening did not pan out, so this became the daily photo in the end. At least it fits both the daily word and weekly theme!