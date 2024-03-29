Shanghai Restaurant, Preston (Cambridge)

Since today is "Mom and Pop Business Owners Day," I thought it was a fitting day to feature this little downtown restaurant. Its owners are retiring after SIXTY YEARS of doing business!



The restaurant is closing with its people's retirement, and although this has not been my family's default Chinese place, it's always a bit sad to lose something that has been a part of the community for such a long time. I have always liked the building's unique facade-- with its awning, different style brickwork, and interesting windows-- but apparently the restaurant is set to become a new location for a chain pizza place, so I'm guessing we'll lose the iconic look of this building soon.