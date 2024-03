Vincent Van Gogh is my favourite artist. The first time I saw one of his paintings was a life-changing experience for me. I know that sounds like hyperbole, but it's not.When I saw this garage painted in tribute to his works, I knew it just had to be my photo for the day! In spite of two visits to NYC, I have never seen Starry Night in person... but I have had the good fortune to see a number of his other works, including the Sunflowers reproduced at the centre of this homage.Of course, it also brought this musical work of art to mind (I have a music box that plays this, bought at the Van Gogh Museum on my honeymoon!):