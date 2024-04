Nothing but dark, grey skies and rain all day here! I heard some birds singing through the rain and wondered if I could spot one hiding in the trees for today's April Word (animal) while standing on our (covered) porch. I could not, but I did see this little mourning dove shaking off drops and puffing his feathers but sitting resolutely on top of the neighbours' roof anyway! He seemed pretty find of his special spot, so it made me think of this old song: