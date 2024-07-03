Wafers and Pansies

My dad, from the time I was a toddler right up until he died, favoured treats that we could share. While it sometimes drove me crazy that he would just bring me food (which, for me, meant an extra injection every time), it was sweet in its way. One food he liked to share was wafer biscuits, and he's just bought a big package before he died. We opened them tonight for Chocolate Wafer Day, and I decided to display them for a photo on a little saucer featuring pansies-- Dad's favourite flower and mine.