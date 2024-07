Ribbit!

There were SO MANY Green Frogs at this local pond today! I think some of them I didn't even notice until I looked at my pictures later. I wasn't sure which frog to choose as my daily photo, but Christopher particularly liked this one of a male frog calling, so it won.



I am tagging this guy for the monthly theme of animals, NDAO, and for the latest tag challenge in which my words were Pond + Wildlife.