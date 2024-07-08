Fishing Lessons at Parkhill Dam

Living in a town of two rivers, and it being summertime, I figured that there are bound to be several "People and Water" shots to be found. That's a good thing for me, because I don't have much opportunity for/time to devote to photography these days!



I spotted this couple fishing near Parkhill Dam. The man was fly fishing, and he seemed much more comfortable moving about in the water and such. The woman with him had a regular fishing rod and seemed much comfortable in the river. It seemed like he was giving her pointers, and we guessed that maybe he was teaching her how to fish-- though we can't be sure about that. I took this photo from the bridge that crosses the river nearest the dam.