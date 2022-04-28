Sign up
108 / 365
Fav spot
On a stinking hot day, this is where you'll find The Phantom, in his warm outdoor day bed!
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
3
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
18th December 2021 3:26pm
30-shots2022
Carole G
ace
Beautiful boy!
April 28th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
What beautiful green eyes! And his colour! Very special!
April 28th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
So happily relaxed..gorgeous boy.
April 28th, 2022
