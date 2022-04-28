Previous
Fav spot by pusspup
Fav spot

On a stinking hot day, this is where you'll find The Phantom, in his warm outdoor day bed!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Carole G ace
Beautiful boy!
April 28th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
What beautiful green eyes! And his colour! Very special!
April 28th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
So happily relaxed..gorgeous boy.
April 28th, 2022  
