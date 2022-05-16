Sign up
114 / 365
Banksia study
The Banksias were in full bloom up on the headland when we went for a walk up (for exercise) to see the view.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2996
photos
233
followers
240
following
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
114
2882
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th May 2022 11:52am
botanical
,
banksia
Diana
ace
This looks absolutely gorgeous, could be in a botanical magazine. I love what you did here, it would also do well in etsooi ;-)
May 16th, 2022
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks Diana, you're very kind:) is there a current etsooi running? I couldn't track it down.
May 16th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
now that is a work of art! (first mother nature, then your edit)
May 16th, 2022
