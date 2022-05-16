Previous
Banksia study by pusspup
Banksia study

The Banksias were in full bloom up on the headland when we went for a walk up (for exercise) to see the view.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
This looks absolutely gorgeous, could be in a botanical magazine. I love what you did here, it would also do well in etsooi ;-)
May 16th, 2022  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana thanks Diana, you're very kind:) is there a current etsooi running? I couldn't track it down.
May 16th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
now that is a work of art! (first mother nature, then your edit)
May 16th, 2022  
