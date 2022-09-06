Sign up
142 / 365
Indigenous exhibition
Another shot from the 'connections' exhibit at the national museum - best ever exhibition.
To give you some idea of what it was like, immersed in moving displays and amazing sound/music.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
4
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
22nd August 2022 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
exhibition
Annie D
ace
looks like a wonderful exhibition
September 8th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks fantastic!
September 8th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fascinating
September 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
that sure must have been magical!
September 8th, 2022
