Peahen by pusspup
Peahen

And this is who Andrew has his affections set on, this is Gertie who eschews his advances but still hangs around, and undoubtedly will magically lay some eggs.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Wylie

ace
Diana ace
Such a wonderful portrait of this beauty! How many of these do you have?
October 15th, 2022  
Dianne
An amazing image. Fav
October 15th, 2022  
