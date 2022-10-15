Sign up
155 / 365
Peahen
And this is who Andrew has his affections set on, this is Gertie who eschews his advances but still hangs around, and undoubtedly will magically lay some eggs.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
2
2
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
peahen
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful portrait of this beauty! How many of these do you have?
October 15th, 2022
Dianne
An amazing image. Fav
October 15th, 2022
