Deciduous azalea by pusspup
157 / 365

Deciduous azalea

Every year I forget how impressive these blossoms are.
They are the most vibrant orange ever.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Diana ace
They look magical, I have only seen a hibiscus in this colour before.
October 19th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Vibrant indeed!
October 19th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 19th, 2022  
