157 / 365
Deciduous azalea
Every year I forget how impressive these blossoms are.
They are the most vibrant orange ever.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3195
photos
240
followers
259
following
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
155
3034
156
3035
3036
3037
157
3038
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th October 2022 5:02pm
Tags
flowers
Diana
ace
They look magical, I have only seen a hibiscus in this colour before.
October 19th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Vibrant indeed!
October 19th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 19th, 2022
