298 / 365
The fence
In need of a little TLC. Taken at the same cafe as yesterday's shots.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
rustic
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Why do I love this so much !! - intrigue and abandonment in the scene, the monotones , textures- so little yet so much to look at! fav
July 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful details and textures, not sure a little tlc can save it though.
July 14th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
You probably will ignore them with that little TLC. haha.
July 14th, 2023
