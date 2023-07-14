Previous
The fence by pusspup
298 / 365

The fence

In need of a little TLC. Taken at the same cafe as yesterday's shots.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
81% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Why do I love this so much !! - intrigue and abandonment in the scene, the monotones , textures- so little yet so much to look at! fav
July 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful details and textures, not sure a little tlc can save it though.
July 14th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
You probably will ignore them with that little TLC. haha.
July 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise