Sunset over the waves by pusspup
Sunset over the waves

Looking North again and just catching the waves clipping the last of the day's light.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Wylie

Diana ace
A wonderful scene and light, beautifully captured.
August 23rd, 2023  
Christina ace
Beautiful lighting on the hills
August 23rd, 2023  
Christine Louise
There's something special about visiting the beach at that time of the day, you've capture the mood well
August 23rd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Nice calming shot.
August 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely lighting.
August 23rd, 2023  
