Previous
330 / 365
Sunset over the waves
Looking North again and just catching the waves clipping the last of the day's light.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
5
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
90% complete
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th August 2023 4:09pm
Tags
seascape
Diana
ace
A wonderful scene and light, beautifully captured.
August 23rd, 2023
Christina
ace
Beautiful lighting on the hills
August 23rd, 2023
Christine Louise
There's something special about visiting the beach at that time of the day, you've capture the mood well
August 23rd, 2023
Bill Davidson
Nice calming shot.
August 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely lighting.
August 23rd, 2023
