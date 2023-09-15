Sign up
Previous
352 / 365
Bodiam Castle
A really impressive medieval castle, somewhat restored and great to look around. Although it did rain, we were well prepared with our forested jackets and the sun even peeped through a few times.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
2
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
castle
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 22nd, 2023
Cathy
Outstanding and a fav!!!
September 22nd, 2023
