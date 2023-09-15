Previous
Bodiam Castle by pusspup
352 / 365

Bodiam Castle

A really impressive medieval castle, somewhat restored and great to look around. Although it did rain, we were well prepared with our forested jackets and the sun even peeped through a few times.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 22nd, 2023  
Cathy
Outstanding and a fav!!!
September 22nd, 2023  
