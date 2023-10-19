Previous
Tower bridge again! by pusspup
Photo 384

Tower bridge again!

A fabulous line up of buildings to frame the Tower bridge that I couldn't ignore.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Yes, very cool.
October 20th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
One of my favourite views at the oddly named More London...
October 20th, 2023  
JackieR ace
What a fabulous point if view!
October 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a great street shot and view!
October 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this great looking street scene.
October 20th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
What an interesting street shot - so much to see, up close and in the distance..
October 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great street shot with the icon Tower Bridge in the background.
October 20th, 2023  
