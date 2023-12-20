Sign up
Photo 440
Gorgeous planter
Rows of these on the perimeter fence line were just lovely and filled with lovely flowers.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th October 2023 8:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
Nigel Rogers
ace
Very nice, could do with a couple of those in my garden!
December 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So very elegant !
December 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Such a lovely planter!
December 21st, 2023
