Previous
Next
A young tree with character! by pusspup
Photo 2022

A young tree with character!

Can you see the face in this sapling? The eye struck me first, then I could see the mouth!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Yes!
January 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise