Photo 2022
A young tree with character!
Can you see the face in this sapling? The eye struck me first, then I could see the mouth!
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2022
photos
190
followers
203
following
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Tags
face
,
sapling
Casablanca
ace
Yes!
January 1st, 2020
