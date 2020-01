Taken at the National Arboretum, the heavy bushfire smoke has blanked out the pesky background that would normally be there (beautiful mountain). Wylie 2 humoured me by moving around and posing for me, then with a little magic from photoshop, there are 6 of him!For those who haven't seen my previous shots of this sculpture; Dorothea Mackellar's poem. https://www.dorotheamackellar.com.au/archive/mycountry.htm