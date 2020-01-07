Sign up
Photo 2028
cheetah
thanks
@ludwigsdiana
I investigated your textures and downloaded the freebies. What a load of fun and I do like the outcome. I made this first test on a cheetah from our visit to Kenya back in 2014.
https://www.dailytexture.com/
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
Canon EOS 650D
4th October 2014 3:37pm
Tags
textures
Brigette
ace
Fabulous
January 7th, 2020
Annie D
ace
well done!
January 7th, 2020
Harbie
ace
Great shot! Fav
January 7th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Wow -- this is well done! Very artistic looking. Textures are great fun to work with, I think!
January 7th, 2020
Diana
ace
It's stunning Wylie, well done. I am so hooked now and cannot stop :-)
January 7th, 2020
