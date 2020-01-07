Previous
cheetah by pusspup
cheetah

thanks @ludwigsdiana I investigated your textures and downloaded the freebies. What a load of fun and I do like the outcome. I made this first test on a cheetah from our visit to Kenya back in 2014.
https://www.dailytexture.com/
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Brigette ace
Fabulous
January 7th, 2020  
Annie D ace
well done!
January 7th, 2020  
Harbie ace
Great shot! Fav
January 7th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Wow -- this is well done! Very artistic looking. Textures are great fun to work with, I think!
January 7th, 2020  
Diana ace
It's stunning Wylie, well done. I am so hooked now and cannot stop :-)
January 7th, 2020  
