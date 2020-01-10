Previous
Dragon by pusspup
Photo 2031

Dragon

I snapped a couple of shots of this fantastic flowering gum tree and the water dragons this morning at the Botanic Gardens. They were a bit ordinary individually so I decided to drop the dragon into the gum tree!
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Wylie

@pusspup
Elizabeth ace
Great composite!
January 10th, 2020  
