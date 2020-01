Burrawang walk

This is a panorama stitched in lightroom from 5 shots. There is a slight fuzziness in the sign as a result, which is a bit unusual. Nevertheless it gives you a good idea of what it is like on the fire ground. This walk is normally a rich forest with a thick undergrowth of burrawang (cycads) among other things. Seems that burrawangs burn really well, but then again, they are sprouting already - a little bit of green hope!