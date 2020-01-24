Previous
The aftermath by pusspup
Photo 2045

The aftermath

Despite the tragedy the colours of the burnt forest are remarkably beautiful.

I have to admit I had the idea of this processing from seeing someone else's work from a facebook group I subscribe to. Nonetheless I am pretty happy with this rendition. BoB.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
560% complete

Harbie ace
Beautiful processing. Fav
January 24th, 2020  
KWind ace
Gorgeous!!
January 24th, 2020  
Wylie ace
@harbie thanks for the lovely comment Harbie. For some reason your Fav hasn't lodged :(
January 24th, 2020  
julia ace
Lovely colours .. even with the devastation it has caused .. be good to go back when the green starts to return ..
January 24th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
A pretty abstract transforms the devastation of the fires.
January 24th, 2020  
