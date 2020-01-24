Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2045
The aftermath
Despite the tragedy the colours of the burnt forest are remarkably beautiful.
I have to admit I had the idea of this processing from seeing someone else's work from a facebook group I subscribe to. Nonetheless I am pretty happy with this rendition. BoB.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2045
photos
195
followers
206
following
560% complete
View this month »
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st January 2020 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
bush
Harbie
ace
Beautiful processing. Fav
January 24th, 2020
KWind
ace
Gorgeous!!
January 24th, 2020
Wylie
ace
@harbie
thanks for the lovely comment Harbie. For some reason your Fav hasn't lodged :(
January 24th, 2020
julia
ace
Lovely colours .. even with the devastation it has caused .. be good to go back when the green starts to return ..
January 24th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
A pretty abstract transforms the devastation of the fires.
January 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close