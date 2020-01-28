Sign up
Photo 2049
Bushfires still
I will confess that while devastated by the forest destruction I am mesmerised by the post-apocalyptic colouring of the trees.
What a magnificent tree this spotted gum would have been.
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
Margo
ace
Wonderful you can see beauty in the destruction
January 28th, 2020
