Previous
Next
Bushfires still by pusspup
Photo 2049

Bushfires still

I will confess that while devastated by the forest destruction I am mesmerised by the post-apocalyptic colouring of the trees.
What a magnificent tree this spotted gum would have been.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
561% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo ace
Wonderful you can see beauty in the destruction
January 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise