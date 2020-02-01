Sign up
Photo 2053
Surfing
Moving on from bush fires for a while, we just managed to catch this surfer exiting the wave.
Always such fantastic colours in the water.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Tags
ocean
,
wave
julia
ace
Great pov .. guessing you are on a cliff .. like that you can track where the surfer has been ..
February 1st, 2020
