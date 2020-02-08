Sign up
Photo 2060
Do you know what this is?
On our exercise walk yesterday we were delighted to come across this echidna having a bit of a sortie out of his log hidey hole. Unfortunately he didn' t like the look of my camera so burrowed back in!
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2060
photos
195
followers
205
following
Tags
echidna
Hope D Jennings
ace
He is just so cool! The edit is fabulous fav
February 8th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful beast and a great photo!
February 8th, 2020
