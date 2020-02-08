Previous
Do you know what this is? by pusspup
Do you know what this is?

On our exercise walk yesterday we were delighted to come across this echidna having a bit of a sortie out of his log hidey hole. Unfortunately he didn' t like the look of my camera so burrowed back in!
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

@pusspup
Hope D Jennings ace
He is just so cool! The edit is fabulous fav
February 8th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful beast and a great photo!
February 8th, 2020  
