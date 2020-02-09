Previous
Gorgeous grove by pusspup
Photo 2061

Gorgeous grove

This simple little grove of gum trees caught my eye in the evening light last night.
Couldn't be tonight as its actually raining. Hooray!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Mariana Visser
beautifully captured, lovely light
February 9th, 2020  
