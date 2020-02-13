Previous
It rained. by pusspup
Photo 2065

It rained.

The burnt forest is now drenched and rivulets of water are running everywhere. As you can see the trees are springing into life. But the forest is deathly quiet.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Wylie

@pusspup
Monique ace
Good to see 👍wildlife will take a lot longer, sad ...
February 13th, 2020  
