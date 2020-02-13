Sign up
Photo 2065
It rained.
The burnt forest is now drenched and rivulets of water are running everywhere. As you can see the trees are springing into life. But the forest is deathly quiet.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2065
photos
197
followers
205
following
565% complete
View this month »
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
Tags
regeneration
Monique
ace
Good to see 👍wildlife will take a lot longer, sad ...
February 13th, 2020
