Previous
Next
Photo 2068
Mum, Dad, its Goldilocks!!
Young 'roos are the cutest when they stand up like this to look around the world. This family conveniently lined up for photos, though I notice poor Mum has a gammy eye.
Such a change for them to have all this green grass.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
1
1
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
16th February 2020 2:10pm
Tags
kangaroo
,
goldilocks
Diana
ace
Wow, fabulous shot of this lovely family! Goldilocks still needs to practise that crouch though ;-)
February 16th, 2020
