Mum, Dad, its Goldilocks!! by pusspup
Mum, Dad, its Goldilocks!!

Young 'roos are the cutest when they stand up like this to look around the world. This family conveniently lined up for photos, though I notice poor Mum has a gammy eye.
Such a change for them to have all this green grass.
Diana ace
Wow, fabulous shot of this lovely family! Goldilocks still needs to practise that crouch though ;-)
February 16th, 2020  
