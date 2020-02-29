Sign up
Photo 2081
Bark
A long walk up one tree hill today and my fav pic was a shot of bark. There are amazing textures everywhere once you start looking!
BOB
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
Wylie
Tags
bark
