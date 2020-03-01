Previous
Out for a stroll by pusspup
Photo 2082

Out for a stroll

I just can't resist echidnas. We saw two on yesterday's walk. This is the rare (fictional) rainbow echidna with a bit of help from Topaz. Posting early today as I'm off to the movies shortly.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

@pusspup
