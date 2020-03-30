Sign up
Photo 2111
Fantastic helper
One of the fabulous staff on the boat who made the whole dive experience such a dream. Here running around on the outrigger like we weren't in the middle of the ocean!
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
ocean
,
boat
Babs
ace
Quite a balancing act.
April 1st, 2020
