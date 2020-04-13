Sign up
Photo 2125
Lake Eyre 2
A shot coming back into William Creek after our flight over Lake Eyre, see also my next photo for context.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2126
photos
198
followers
204
following
Tags
lake
,
creek
,
william
,
eyre
