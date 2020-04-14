Previous
Lake Eyre by pusspup
Photo 2126

Lake Eyre

I watched a you tube video of Aussie photographer Tom Putt's last night of his photographing Lake Eyre and was inspired to go back to the photos I took over Lake Eyre last year. A rare occurrence when it had water.
