Carillon by pusspup
Carillon

As a partner photo with today's, to show you what a beautiful morning it was for a walk around the lake.
This is the National Carillon, a gift from QEII on our centenary some time ago.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Babs ace
Perfect. What a glorious day too. fav.
April 23rd, 2020  
CC Folk ace
Lovely scenic capture.
April 23rd, 2020  
Diana ace
What a stunning scene and gorgeous weather.
April 23rd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I don't think you can get much better conditions for a photo than this wow!
April 23rd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is delightful. Such peace and tranquility.
April 23rd, 2020  
